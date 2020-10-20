Latest Covid-19 figures: Norwich and Yarmouth increasing again

The coronavirus rate has risen again in Norwich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The rate at which people are catching coronavirus has reached a new high in Norwich, the latest figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 16 show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich at 106 per 100,000 people, compared to 90.3 the previous week - the seven days up to October 9.

The figures came as it was revealed that three men who tested positive for coronavirus died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston in recent days.

Two of the men were in their 80s and the other in his 70s.

In total 149 positive cases were recorded in Norwich in the week up to October 16, a rise from 127 the previous week.

Public Health England figures show the coronavirus infection rate is increasing in Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Public Health England figures show the coronavirus infection rate is increasing in Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

However, the infection rate in Norwich still sits well below the national average, which is 169.8 per 100,000 people for the week up to October 16.

The infection rate has also increased in Great Yarmouth to 90.6 per 100,000 people, up from 63.4 the previous week.

The coastal town had been praised for efforts which saw cases reduce to 74.49 per 100,000 people for the period September 30 to October 6 after peaking at 99.6.

You may also want to watch:

Across the county, the figures show that six of the other seven districts in Norfolk reported a rise in cases, with only King’s Lynn and West Norfolk seeing a drop in the infection rate.

For the seven day up to October 16, in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk there were 35 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, down from 52.2 the previous week.

Breckland saw the next biggest rise in cases with the infection rate recorded as 56.4 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 16, an increase from 42.2 the previous week.

In Broadland, there were 38.2 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for the week up to October 16, compared to 35.2 the previous week.

North Norfolk recorded a slight rise in the infection rate from 35.3 last week to 36.2 for the seven days up to October 16.

There was also a slight increase in the infection rate in South Norfolk with 39.8 per 100,000 people reported last week compared to 49 for the seven days up to October 16.

Elsewhere, East Suffolk saw an drop with their infection rates decreasing from 41.3 and 39.7 while Mid Suffolk reported an increase from 39.5 to 59.7.