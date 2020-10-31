Surging new Covid cases push Breckland and Yarmouth to record high

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Breckland has risen to a new high while numbers continue to surge in Great Yarmouth, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 26, show the number of Covid-19 cases in Breckland hit a record 200 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 104 the previous week - the seven days up to October 19.

There were 67 new positive cases recorded on October 26, taking the total number in Breckland over the previous seven days to 280.

It comes as the number of employees at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton to have tested positive now stands at 248 out of 1,416 workers who are being tested at the meat factory.

Meanwhile Great Yarmouth has hit a new high for the fourth day in a row with a further 36 cases pushing the town’s rate up to 162.1 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile 26 new cases in Norwich halts three days of falling rates and pushes the city back up to 111 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

In total the city has seen 156 new cases recorded in the seven days up to October 26, though this was slightly lower than the 162 in the previous week.

King’s Lynn & West Norfolk also saw a rise in new cases up from 37.7 per 100,000 in the week to October 19 to 68.7 in the seven days to October 26.

Just two of the nine local authority areas in Norfolk and Waveney saw falling numbers of infection rates.

North Norfolk saw cases fall to 29.6 per 100,000 in the seven days up to October 26, from 40.1 the previous week, with the total number of cases at 31, down from 42. South Norfolk recorded a drop from 58.9 to 49.7 per 100,000, with 70 new cases this week, down from 83 the previous week.

In total there were 883 positive cases across Norfolk in the week up to October 26, up from 844 the previous week. There were 167 new cases on October 26 alone.