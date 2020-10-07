Video

Another steep rise in Covid cases in Norwich, latest figures show

Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Coronavirus cases have again risen significantly in Norwich, according to the latest figures.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 3, show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich rising to 42 per 100,000 people, compared to 14.9 in the previous week - the seven days up to September 26.

In the seven days up to October 2, the rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 was 34.9, compared with the seven days leading to October 1, which was 24.9.

The latest data shows that cases rose in all eight local authorities covering Norfolk and Waveney.

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

In Great Yarmouth, where the council and public health officials continue to work hard to avoid strict lockdown restrictions, the weekly figures showed an increase, though the daily figures showed the number of new cases falling.

The town saw 92.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 3, compared to 50.3 in the previous week.

The PHE data show for the seven days up to October 2 had been 94.6 per 100,000, equating to 94 cases.

The possible slowing of new cases comes after the council leader Carl Smith said the town was at a crucial tipping point which could go either way.

He had urged everyone in the borough to make sure they followed all the latest lockdown rules in order to “protect lives and livelihoods in Great Yarmouth.”

Elsewhere across Norfolk other local authority areas saw increases in new cases over the seven days up to October 3, compared with the seven days up to September 26.

The figures show that Broadland had 26 cases per 100,000, compared with just six in the previous week.

In Breckland the rate rose to 22.9 per 100,000 compared with 10.7, while King’s Lynn and West Norfolk saw 29.7 cases per 100,000, up from just 8.6 the previous week.

In South Norfolk there were 31.2 cases per 100,000, up from 14.9; while North Norfolk saw a rise to 13.4 from 5.7.

East Suffolk also saw a steep rise from just 8.7 new cases per 100,000 the previous week to 26 in the latest figures.

New figures also show 23 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital on Monday - the most recent daily figure available - in the East of England, up from 13 the previous week.

In total 125 coronavirus patients are in hospital in the region, up from 81 the previous week, and 13 of those are benign treated on ventilators.