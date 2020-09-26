Check the latest coronavirus case numbers where you live

Coronavirus testing. Picture: PA Images Archant

The rate of coronavirus infection in Norfolk has risen slightly, new public health data reveals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures published this afternoon show 105 positive cases in the seven days to September 23.

Norfolk’s infection rate is currently 11.5 per 100,000 people, up from 7.8 the week before.

However the latest figures still give the county amongst the lowest infection rates in the country.

Coronavirus testing. Picture: PA Images Coronavirus testing. Picture: PA Images

MORE: Autumn flu season prompts Norfolk coronavirus prevention campaign

Great Yarmouth logged 27 positive tests (27.2 cases per 100,000), up from 21 (21 per 100,000) the previous week.

Norwich saw 25 positive tests (17.8 cases per 100,000), up from 10 (7.1 per 100,000) the previous week.

Breckland and Broadland also saw rises. Both saw 14 positive tests, up from 10 in Broadland and nine in Breckland in the previous week.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk also logged 14 positive tests (9.2 cases per 100,000), up from 10 (7.1 per 100,000) the previous week.

You may also want to watch:

However positive cases in South Norfolk fell from 10 to nine (7.1 per 100,000), and North Norfolk recorded the lowest figures in England with just two positive tests (7.1 per 100,000), one more than last week.

In contrast, Burnley, where there is an outbreak, 228 new cases were identified in the week to September 23.

It currently has the highest infection rate in the country, with 256.4 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere in East Anglia, Essex’s infection rate has climbed, going from 12 per 100,000 people and 181 cases to 19 positive tests per 100,000 and 291 cases recorded in the week to September 23.

MORE: All you need to know about the new coronavirus contact tracing app

Most areas in Suffolk recorded a fall in the number of positive cases and infection rates in that time.

Mid Suffolk and Ipswich stayed largely the same with infection rates around seven per 100,000 people.

Yesterday, the R rate for the east of England was also increased and is now estimated at being between 1.1 and 1.3. Again, this is one of the lowest ranges in the country, with most NHS regions in England recording a margin between 1.2 and 1.5.

SAGE experts say this week’s estimates are reliable, and there is “widespread growth” of the epidemic across the country.

More than 6,000 positive coronavirus cases were reported nationwide today.