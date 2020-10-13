Coronavirus infection rate continues to grow in Norwich as new cases confirmed across county

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park.

The rate at which people are catching Covid-19 is continuing to grow in the Norwich area, the latest figures have shown.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 9, show the number of coronavirus cases in Norwich rising to 85.4 per 100,000 people, compared to 36.3 in the previous week - the seven days up to October 2.

The data indicates that an additional 18 cases were detected in the city on Friday, October 9, meaning in the seven days leading up to this date 120 positive cases were confirmed in Norwich.

However, while the city’s infection rate does continue to grow, it has not done so as rapidly as it has in previous days.

It comes as Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, warned that the county is in the early stages of a steep rise in the number of cases.

The figures also show that each of Norfolk’s seven districts saw new cases reported on October 9, but Norwich was the only to record double figures.

Breckland, Broadland and Great Yarmouth all saw nine new cases confirmed, while King’s Lynn and South Norfolk saw five new cases and North Norfolk saw four.

It means that for the period October 3 to 9, 443 new cases in total were confirmed in Norfolk, compared with 319 for the period September 26 to October 2.

Norwich remains the district with the greatest rate of infection, with Great Yarmouth’s rate almost having halved in the past week; its rate now sits at 59.4 cases per 100,000 people, compared with 102.7 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days ending October 2.

It comes against a backdrop of a national infection rate of 153.9 cases per 100,000 people and is a far cry from that of areas currently in the top tier of the government’s new lockdown measures.

For the same period, Nottingham had an infection rate of 834.2 cases per 100,000 people, Knowsley 656.9 and Liverpool 608.9,

The rates of infection for each of Norfolk’s local authority areas are as follows (cases/100,000 people up to October 9)

Breckland: 40 (23.6 to October 2)

Broadland: 33.6 (26)

Great Yarmouth: 59.3 (102.7)

King’s Lynn: 48.9 (27.7)

North Norfolk: 34.3 (12.4)

Norwich: 85.4 (36.3)

South Norfolk: 38.2 (31.2)