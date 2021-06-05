Covid rates rise in parts of region - but hospital cases remain low

Published: 6:07 PM June 5, 2021

Parts of Norfolk and Waveney are seeing rising numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, the latest weekly data has revealed.

Public Health England figures show four local authority areas recorded upwards trends for the seven days up to May 31 though numbers remain relatively low.

However four of Norfolk’s seven areas recorded reduced rates.

The biggest rise was seen in Great Yarmouth where the number of confirmed cases rose by 153pc to 10.1 cases per 100,000 over the week-long period.

East Suffolk, which includes Lowestoft, recorded a 86pc rise to 5.2 per 100,000; while numbers were up by 70pc in North Norfolk to 11.4 per 100,000. South Norfolk also saw a 23pc rise to 4.3 cases per 100,000 over the seven day period.

You may also want to watch:

It comes as the Government said a further 5,765 lab-confirmed cases of Covid had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Saturday.

It followed the UK recording its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases - 6,238 - since late March on Friday.

That surge is being driven by the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

Though cases are rising in parts of the region this is not being reflected in hospital admissions or deaths, though James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston recorded one of only five coronavirus deaths announced across England on Friday.

Elsewhere in Norfolk and Waveney the highest rate per 100,000 - 22.1 - was recorded in Breckland, though the area saw a seven per cent fall in cases over the week.

There were also falling rates in King's Lynn & West Norfolk, down 41pc to 8.6 per 100,000, and Norwich, down 62pc to 7.1 per 100,000.

Additional Government data up to June 4 shows that of the 67,284,864 jabs given in the UK so far, 40,124,229 were first doses - a rise of 174,535 on the previous day. Some 27,160,635 were second doses, an increase of 360,691.

Well over half of all adults in Norfolk and Waveney, 55.4pc, are now fully vaccinated. More than half of the region's 30-34 year olds have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Over half of all adults in Norfolk and Waveney are now fully vaccinated. - Credit: PA

The Government also said a further 13 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 127,836.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

