Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the county

Published: 6:38 PM December 22, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk has reached a record high, latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show the county had a record number of Covid-19 cases in seven days with 1,750 reported from December 12 to December 18.

As a result, the infection rate stands at 192.8 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to December 18.

It comes after Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council's director of public health, said it looked "highly likely" the county will go into a higher tier of coronavirus restrictions.

The figures also showed three out of the seven areas in Norfolk reported a record high number of cases.

They were King's Lynn and West Norfolk with a rate of 220.6 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to December 18, North Norfolk with 145.9 and Norwich with 249.

You may also want to watch:

The infection rate in Norwich is the highest rate recorded in any local authority in Norfolk since the start of the pandemic.

The four remaining areas in the county all saw a rise in the number of positive Covid-19 tests for the seven days up to December 18, compared to last week.

In Breckland, the rate rose from 96.5 for the seven days up to December 11 to 151.5 and in Broadland the figure increased from 138.4 to 211.

The number of cases in Great Yarmouth rose from 165.1 to 194.3 for the same period and in South Norfolk it increased from 98 to 164.7.

Overall, the infection rate for England is 317.2 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to December 18, compared to 197.3 the week previous.