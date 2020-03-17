Search

Advanced search

‘There could be pubs in the city which won’t be operating in three months’ - Landlord’s stark warning after government announcement

PUBLISHED: 07:20 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:20 17 March 2020

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich landlord has said he believes there are pubs in the city which “won’t be operating in three months time” without clearer coronavirus guidance from the government.

On Monday, Boris Johnson asked people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres and all “non-essential contact” in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Now, Phil Cutter, the landlord of The Murderers, in Timberhill, said the new advice would not only hit pubs badly but left business owners in a difficult position of having to decide whether or not to close without being officially being ordered to.

He said: “In one breath [Boris Johnson] is saying don’t go down the pub but he’s not telling us [the pubs] what to do.”

Mr Cutter said without being told to close any business which did decide to temporarily shut would not be able to claim business interruption insurance, he said: “[The government] are not giving any clear direction.

“The problem I have is that I have 15 staff that rely on the day to day here, if I don’t have any customers I’m still obliged to pay them but if I don’t have any money coming through the till, [where’s that money coming from?]

“Do I close or pay my staff, that’s the quandary I’m in.

“There’s a lot of fixed costs that have to be paid. Boris Johnson said there’s some money available to help ut he hasn’t said how much or how it will work, so we’re absolutely no better off.”

On Monday evening Mr Cutter said he had yet to decide whether he would temporarily close his pub, he said: “It’s too early at this stage [to decide], the responsible thing to do would be to close, however as a business we couldn’t afford to do that so if I decide to close I still have to pay my staff.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last, there are pubs in this city which won’t be operating in three months time if the state of affairs continues, at least in Ireland they have told the publicans they need to close, so they know and they can now apply for business interruption insurance.

“[We’re] just in a state of limbo,” he said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mojo’s and Cosmo Norwich announce temporary closures following new social distancing advice

Cosmo Norwich in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Theatre Royal cancels Les Miserables performance following government’s coronavirus advice

Norwich Theatre Royal cancelled the Monday evening's performance of Les Miserables following the government's new advice on how to slow the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

‘Work from home and avoid pubs and theatres’: Government’s new coronavirus message

A screen-grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19) after he had taken part in the governmentÕs COBRA meeting. Picture date: Monday March 16, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19) after the governments COBRA meeting. Photo credit: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

‘Of course you worry about everything’ - City ace Klose on virus shutdown

Timm Klose and the rest of Norwich City's squad will not train at Colney for the next few weeks Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘There could be pubs in the city which won’t be operating in three months’ - Landlord’s stark warning after government announcement

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24