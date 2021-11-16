Covid test trial could stop need to restrain children for swabs

Parents of children with complex needs will have a less distressing way of testing their children for Covid thanks to a trial at four Norfolk schools.

Swab tests can be difficult for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) while LAMP (loop-mediated isothermal amplification) tests - a rapid Covid test using saliva - are less invasive.

Norfolk parents have previously complained that their options are to either pin down their children to complete swab tests or keep them off school altogether, meaning they miss out on vital education.

Maxine Webb, whose son, Harry, 11, has Down's syndrome, welcomed the news, saying she hoped it would be rolled out to all schools.

"This is brilliant news for the children involved in this trial," Ms Webb said.

"I'm really pleased that it is happening, that it has been acknowledged that children with additional needs, who can't tolerate a swab, will have this option.

"This will make it massively easier on those children and prevent them being pinned down and restrained and it will make it safer for everyone else as well."

Maxine Webb with her son Harry, 11 - Credit: Supplied

Ms Webb, who is a Labour county councillor in Norwich's Wensum area, added: "Hopefully it will be available on a wider level as soon as possible.

"It's not just children who need this, there are adults who can't tolerate the swab as well who deserve that option."

The mum said her school had alerted her that the trial would be starting just before half term.

Parents will have to agree to take part and every week children will be asked to take a test either at home or school with the sample sent off to be tested in a lab.

Four schools are taking part in the trial - Parkside in Norwich, Sheringham Woodfields, Sidestrand Hall, near Cromer, and Churchill Park, in Fairstead.

LAMP tests are already used in complex needs schools in Northern Ireland and a trial was under way in Southampton in October.

The Department of Health and Social Care was contacted for a comment.