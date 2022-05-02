Calls for council bosses to do more to help failing mental health trust

Council bosses are being urged to do more to support and challenge the region's failing mental health trust, following its dire inspection result.

Last week, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust was rated as inadequate in a scathing report by the Care Quality Commission.

While its front line staff were praised for being caring in their work - and this area was rated as good - the Trust as a whole was condemned as the worst in the country.

Now, as the Trust looks to address the concerns of the report, opposition councillors are calling for leaders at Norfolk County Council to do their bit to support the troubled Trust in addressing its issues.

At the council's annual general meeting on Monday, Labour councillors will call for work to be done around mental health - and for leaders to accept some responsibility for the struggles at NSFT.

Emma Corlett, deputy leader of the Labour group at County Hall, said: "Mental health is everyone's business. The recent CQC inspection report on NSFT shows system-wide failure - not just of one NHS Trust - but of commissioning, regulation, government ministers and the whole Norfolk system.

"The Conservatives repeatedly saying that mental health is a "golden thread that runs through everything" has been shown up for the cop-out that it is. It is an excuse for people part of the pit of inaction that there has been on mental health.

"Norfolk residents deserve better and we all as councillors need to step up on their behalf and not just demand better - but ensure action is taken."

The CQC report has also prompted calls for the reinstatement of a mental health champion role at the council. This was an additional responsibility given to a councillor to consider how council decisions affect mental health issues and promote these ways in debate.

The motion has been tabled by Ms Corlett's Labour colleague Brenda Jones.

Ms Corlett, who previously held the role, added: "After 10 years of failure there is more than ever a need for a Norfolk voice focussed on championing every aspect of mental health across our communities."

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council's Conservative cabinet member for adult social care, public health and prevention, said he had not had the opportunity to read the motions and therefore could not comment.