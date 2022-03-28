Norfolk home healthcare service rated 'good' in first inspection

Kingsley Home Care in Mere Street in Diss received a good rating from the Care Quality Commission. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A Norfolk home care company has received a 'good' rating in its first inspection since it opened a year ago.

Kingsley Home Care in Mere Street in Diss has been rated 'good' in every category by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The branch, which is Kingsley Home Care's first in East Anglia, offers services such as support and personal care at home.

After officially opening more than a year ago, CQC inspectors found its service to be 'safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led'.

Kirsten Brooks, head of Home Care, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our first inspection.

"Over more than two decades Kingsley Healthcare has established an enviable reputation for its care homes. We are proud to be taking the same values of a trusted family-run business into home care.”

She added that staff would love to meet local people at the new office at 36F Mere Street for a chat about the support the firm offers or if someone is looking into a career in the service.