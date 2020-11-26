Relocation of GP surgery to be discussed

Published: 11:12 AM November 26, 2020

Proposals are to be discussed around the relocation of St James' Medical Practice in King's Lynn. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to relocate a town centre GP surgery are to be discussed.

Proposals to relocate St James' Medical Practice from County Court Road, King's Lynn, will go before Norfolk County Council's health overview and scrutiny committee today (Thursday).

Members will examine the proposals which look to build a new surgery on land at Edward Benefer Way, near South Wootton Junior School - two miles north of the current site and a county council site.

In its outline business case, the practice said premises were "too small and not for purpose" and a new site would allow it to improve access to a wider range of services in one space.

The practice has secured funding for a 1,676sq metre building with 93 parking spaces.

In a report to the board, it said of its 20,000 patients, a greater number lived in the north of the town.

Councillor Alexandra Kemp, who represents Clenchwarton and King’s Lynn South, has proposed 19 recommendations to the committee and said the move would be "levelling down, not levelling up".

She said; "This takes a town centre surgery, within walking distance of the areas of greatest deprivation, out of town on an HGV route, to an affluent suburb, only easily accessible by car. This is levelling down, not levelling up.

"Vulnerable people with complex health needs will find it much more difficult to get the doctors. South Lynn has vulnerable residents with no computer, no phone and no car."

In a patient survey completed by more than 2,000 people, accessibility and travel was the largest concern, in particular for those in central or south Lynn who do not drive.

Of the 2,098 people who responded, 63pc said they drove.

In mitigation, the practice said between 400 and 500 patients would have the option to register with another practice or arrange for home visits.

A reserved site has been proposed at land at Nar Ouse Way, south of the current practice.

A full business case will be submitted to Norfolk and Waveney CCG in March 2021 with the final decision ultimately made by NHS England NHS Improvements.

If successful the estimated opening of the surgery would be in August 2022.

The board will be asked to make its recommendations and comments to the practice.