Search

Advanced search

Hospital launches hero award on 40th birthday

PUBLISHED: 14:46 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 22 July 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital was 40 years old on July 22. Celebrating the anniversary are chairman Prof Steve Barnett and chief executive Caroline Shaw with long serving staff members Ivan Templeman and Julie Saunders. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital was 40 years old on July 22. Celebrating the anniversary are chairman Prof Steve Barnett and chief executive Caroline Shaw with long serving staff members Ivan Templeman and Julie Saunders. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

A special award has been launched for NHS staff at a hospital celebrating its 40th birthday.

The accolade was originally launched earlier this year at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

But the coronavirus pandemic meant that nominations were put on hold while staff worked together to tackle the virus on the frontline.

Now that the hospital is well into its recovery plans and celebrating its 40th birthday, the honour has been relaunched.

MORE - Queen Elizabeth Hospital celebrates 40th birthday

Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “It feels like the right time to relaunch these important awards.

“Since they were initially launched earlier this year our amazing staff have worked through some of the hardest times I have known in my NHS career so it only feels right to relaunch these awards on our special birthday.

You may also want to watch:

“We are looking for nominations from the local community, partners, our own staff and other stakeholders to honour an exceptional member of our current staff.

“Essentially the award is for a current member of QEH staff who have really gone above and beyond for our patients and our trust. Do you know someone currently working at QEH who has gone the extra mile or who has helped you personally – we would love hear from you.”

Nominees must currently be working for the QEH in a clinical or non-clinical role.

Those proposing them must be able to demonstrate how they have made an exceptional contribution to outstanding patient care. The judges will be looking for any nominations to demonstrate how the individual has shown compassion, how they have involved patients and families in the care they receive and in decision-making and the individual’s special qualities that make them worthy of this award.

Nominations are open until 11.59pm on Monday, August 31 and a public vote to select the final winner from a shortlist will open in September.

The winner will be announced at the QEH staff awards on Friday, November 6.

For a nomination form, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Are you in pictures of school’s lost history unearthed during refurb?

A treasure trove of old pictures have been found during modernisation work at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton If you recognise yourself or anyone in one, the school would love to hear from you Picture supplied by Smithdon High School

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Floral tributes to ‘lovely person’ as police probe double death

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Where to buy your Norfolk flag face mask

Steve Downes wearing a Norfolk Day mask. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY