Hospital launches hero award on 40th birthday

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital was 40 years old on July 22. Celebrating the anniversary are chairman Prof Steve Barnett and chief executive Caroline Shaw with long serving staff members Ivan Templeman and Julie Saunders. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

A special award has been launched for NHS staff at a hospital celebrating its 40th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accolade was originally launched earlier this year at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

But the coronavirus pandemic meant that nominations were put on hold while staff worked together to tackle the virus on the frontline.

Now that the hospital is well into its recovery plans and celebrating its 40th birthday, the honour has been relaunched.

MORE - Queen Elizabeth Hospital celebrates 40th birthday

Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “It feels like the right time to relaunch these important awards.

“Since they were initially launched earlier this year our amazing staff have worked through some of the hardest times I have known in my NHS career so it only feels right to relaunch these awards on our special birthday.

You may also want to watch:

“We are looking for nominations from the local community, partners, our own staff and other stakeholders to honour an exceptional member of our current staff.

“Essentially the award is for a current member of QEH staff who have really gone above and beyond for our patients and our trust. Do you know someone currently working at QEH who has gone the extra mile or who has helped you personally – we would love hear from you.”

Nominees must currently be working for the QEH in a clinical or non-clinical role.

Those proposing them must be able to demonstrate how they have made an exceptional contribution to outstanding patient care. The judges will be looking for any nominations to demonstrate how the individual has shown compassion, how they have involved patients and families in the care they receive and in decision-making and the individual’s special qualities that make them worthy of this award.

Nominations are open until 11.59pm on Monday, August 31 and a public vote to select the final winner from a shortlist will open in September.

The winner will be announced at the QEH staff awards on Friday, November 6.

For a nomination form, click here.