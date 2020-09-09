Search

Advanced search

Boris Johnson hints a new nursing school is set to open at Norfolk College

PUBLISHED: 14:36 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 09 September 2020

A new nursing school could be set up at the College of West Anglia Picture: Paul Tibbs

A new nursing school could be set up at the College of West Anglia Picture: Paul Tibbs

www.paultibbsphotography.com

A school of nursing could be opened in King’s Lynn.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted a favourable announcement could be made soon about the nursing shool propoed for King's Lynn Picture: Aaron Chown/PAPrime Minister Boris Johnson hinted a favourable announcement could be made soon about the nursing shool propoed for King's Lynn Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted an announcement was in the pipeline amid a stormy prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons today.

Proposals for the nursing school have been drawn up by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the College of West Anglia, with the support of West Norfolk council and other partners. The council has been earmarked for £750,000 in accelerated funding under the government’s town deal scheme.

If given the go-ahead by government, it hopes to spend almost £600,000 of it on modifying a building to create a training ward where courses would be delivered at the college’s Tennyson Avenue campus in Lynn.

Councillors heard last week a decision was expected soon. A spokesman said: “We, and our partners, are waiting to hear the decision and are grateful for the support from James Wild MP.”

The nursing school could help fill vacancies at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Ian BurtThe nursing school could help fill vacancies at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Wild has lobbied the Department of Health and Social Care to support the proposals and highlighted the importance of having more training opportunities for people in west Norfolk.

At PMQs Mr Wild asked Mr Johnson: “Would my Right Honourable Friend encourage ministers to look favourably at proposals for a school of nursing at the College of West Anglia as part of accelerated to local training and job opportunities for local people?”

In a lull from the broadside from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the government’s handling of the coronavirus, Mr Johnson said: “I thank my honourable friend.

“He is an excellent champion for his area and if he can just contain his impatience a bit he may hear something to his advantage and to the advantage of his constituency from his Right Honourable Friend and mine, the communities secretary.”

The issue was raised during Prime Ministers Questions by North West Norfolk MP James Wild Picture: Denise BradleyThe issue was raised during Prime Ministers Questions by North West Norfolk MP James Wild Picture: Denise Bradley

Plans for the nursing school were first revealed by Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the hospital, last year.

She said if training were on offer locally, it could help the QEH recruit more nurses.

Staff shortages on some wards were highlighted by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) when it placed the hospital in special measures two years ago.

But a recruitment campaign last year helped cut vacancies 198 to 51 - a record low vacancy rate for the hospital of just 5.2pc.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.

Heavy traffic build-up through village following main road crash

A man was taken to hospital after the crash Picture; Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ten-week-old Cockapoo puppies stolen overnight

Six 10-week-old Cockapoo puppies have been stolen from a property in Carbrooke. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine-year-old loses battle with rare form of cancer

Liam Hills, from Brandon, died following a battle with a rare form of cancer. Picture: Courtesy of Sian Atkins

Over 60s might be asked to shield amid rising coronavirus cases, says UEA expert

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia. Picture: UEA

Woman suffers ‘indescribable’ pain after snake bite at park

Angela Morris was bitten by an adder at Holt Country Park. The photo on the right shows the blister that formed on her leg afterwards. Pictures: Angela Morris/Brittany Woodman