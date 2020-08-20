Search

Advanced search

Fawkes in the Walks and Mini Meet cancelled

PUBLISHED: 12:02 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 20 August 2020

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

One of the county’s biggest firework displays and a cult car show have fallen victim to coronavirus.

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtScenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Fawkes in the Walks brings thousands to King’s Lynn every November.

Today West Norfolk council said it had decided to cancel because of the pandemic.

The Mini Meet and classic car shows due to take place in the Tuesday Market Place in September have also been cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader Brian Long said: “These decisions have not come lightly but the health and safety of the public is our top priority.

“I personally was looking forward to parking my Mini along with more than 200 others in a few weeks time. Thousands of people enjoy these events and I am hugely disappointed that we cannot host them this year.

“I believe this is the right and most responsible decision to take. I hope to see all of these events and many more return to the borough next year.”

Graham Middleton, the council’s cabinet member for business development, said: “Many borough council organised events have already been cancelled. Due to current social distancing guidance and the need to reduce Coronavirus infections within our community we have had to take the decision to not hold these events this year. There is always great support and I look forward to seeing the crowds return when it’s safe to host them again in 2021.”

Other events planned for later this year are still under review.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Long delays on A47 after four-vehicle crash

The traffic tailbacks on the A47 at Blofield after the crash on August 20, 2020. Picture: Andy Carter

WATCH: New thrill ride unveiled at theme park

A new thrill ride JetFire Extreme has been brought in at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach after the Lightning 360 was taken out of action due to concerns about its recovery time Picture: TMS Media

Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

City could be without a host of players for Luton Town cup clash

Daniel Farke could be without 15 members of his first-team squad for City's EFL Cup trip to Luton Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City transfer rumours: City face competition from QPR in Hugill pursuit

Norwich City remain interested in signing Jordan Hugill, pictured in action against the Canaries for former club Preston. Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

You can now own part of this pub for just £50

Alex Begg in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which he and others are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Picture: Tony Buckingham

GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

GCSE results day at Smithdon High School Picture: Ian Burt