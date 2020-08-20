Fawkes in the Walks and Mini Meet cancelled

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

One of the county’s biggest firework displays and a cult car show have fallen victim to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Fawkes in the Walks brings thousands to King’s Lynn every November.

Today West Norfolk council said it had decided to cancel because of the pandemic.

The Mini Meet and classic car shows due to take place in the Tuesday Market Place in September have also been cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader Brian Long said: “These decisions have not come lightly but the health and safety of the public is our top priority.

“I personally was looking forward to parking my Mini along with more than 200 others in a few weeks time. Thousands of people enjoy these events and I am hugely disappointed that we cannot host them this year.

“I believe this is the right and most responsible decision to take. I hope to see all of these events and many more return to the borough next year.”

Graham Middleton, the council’s cabinet member for business development, said: “Many borough council organised events have already been cancelled. Due to current social distancing guidance and the need to reduce Coronavirus infections within our community we have had to take the decision to not hold these events this year. There is always great support and I look forward to seeing the crowds return when it’s safe to host them again in 2021.”

Other events planned for later this year are still under review.