Diabetes wont stop this Norfolk man from running marathons

Nigel Kenny from King's Lynn ran a marathon seven months after his type 1 diabetes diagnosis. Photo: QEH QEH

A West Norfolk runner is celebrating after he completed a marathon just seven months after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Nigel Kenny, 55, from Watlington near King’s Lynn, had signed up to run the Boston Marathon in Lincolnshire earlier this year, but was forced to pull out following his diagnosis.

Determined to compete again, Mr Kenny worked closely with the diabetes team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and on Sunday, October 21, he crossed the finish line of the J’s Hospice Chelmsford marathon in a time of three hours 41 minutes and 54 seconds.

Mr Kenny said: “I was really pleased to complete the Chelmsford marathon as I was disappointed to have to pull out from the Lincolnshire marathon.

“I would not have been able to do the Chelmsford marathon without the support of the diabetes team. They have offered me a fantastic amount of help.”

Type 1 diabetes is a naturally occurring condition in which the insulin producing cells in the pancreas are destroyed and affects six percent of the UK population.

Mr Kenny added: “It was a shock after my diagnosis but getting back to normal, which meant being able to work and run, was important to me.”

Since his diagnosis, Mr Kenny has been working with professionals and has taken the King’s Lynn Insulin for Food (KLIFF) course, which provides information and support to people over 18 who need multiple daily insulin injections.

Mr Kenny said: “The KLIFF course was really good as it helped me understand how to live my daily life with diabetes, helping me to understand what I need to do to be able to continue running.”

Dietitian Stacy Metcalfe praised Mr Kenny for his determination to complete the marathon.

She said: “Nigel has shown that having diabetes does not mean that you have to stop all forms of physical activity. I am glad he got a lot out of the KLIFF course so that he could continue to do the things that are important to him. One of the aims of KLIFF is to empower people with diabetes.”

For more information about the KLIFF course contact 01553 613494.