£580,000 donation will help cut delays at Norfolk hospital

Pictured at the opening of the DEXA Suite are (from left): Consultant radiologist Dr Sarah Fleming, medical director Dr Frankie Swords, league of friends secretary Carol Crake, league of friends chair Penny Hipkin, league of friends president Viscountess Valeria Coke, chief executive Caroline Shaw and trust chair Prof Steve Barnett Picture: Joshua Yates www.JoshuaYates.co.uk

A hospital radiology unit has been transformed by a £580,000 donation.

The scanner in action Picture: QEH The scanner in action Picture: QEH

The King's Lynn Hospitals' League of Friends has donated £500,000 for an upgraded Radiology IT system at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It will reduce delays and speed up treatment, by ensuring that clinicians have the relevant information as soon as possible.

A further £80,000 has also been donated to create a dedicated suite to house the Dexa Scanner, saving patients from having the tests on a van.

Chair of the league Penny Hipkin said: "We are delighted to be funding two important projects which are going to make such a big difference to the patients and the wider hospital.

"The Dexa suite is going to improve the experience of a number of patients by providing a dedicated facility rather than having to use the mobile unit on the van while the IT system is one of the largest donations we have ever made to the hospital. This system is going to make life easier for the clinicians.

"We have been able to make these donations, partly due to a large legacy we received, but mainly due to the volunteers who give up their time to man the tills in our shop. We are always looking for new recruits, particularly those who can do a morning shift."

This new IT system will create a seamless link between the radiology department and the doctors requesting the tests. It will ensure patients will be seen quicker for the diagnostic tests and start treatment sooner as the images can be sent back to their doctor.

Consultant radiologist Dr Sarah Fleming said: "Although this system will not be something that you can physically touch, it will touches every single aspect of the patient pathway through the hospital.

"We are also grateful to the League of Friends for funding the Dexa suite, which ensures that our patients receive their treatment locally and in a fantastic new facility."

The league raises more than £100,000 each year through its shop in the main foyer and donations, to support the hospital, its staff and patients.

Hospital trust chair Prof Steve Barnett said: "It cannot be under-estimated the difference made to this hospital and its patients by the hard working volunteers who give up their mornings, afternoons and evenings to ensure that our patients and their families are properly supported. "