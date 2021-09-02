News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Queen Elizabeth Hospital tightens visitor restrictions after Covid rise

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:47 PM September 2, 2021   
QEH file pic

The main entrance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

A Norfolk hospital has tightened its restrictions around visiting in response to a rising number of Covid infections. 

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has said it has experienced a "sharp increase" in cases with 27 patients currently being reported as testing positive for the virus.

As a result, from Friday, September 3, inpatient visits will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. 

In such circumstances, relatives are asked to make contact with the ward to make special arrangements.

And patients must also continue to attend outpatient appointments and the emergency department alone. 

The exceptions apply to visitors accompanying a child or vulnerable patient with learning disabilities or additional needs, such as autism or dementia.

In these cases one visitor will be permitted per patient.

Further special arrangements may also be made for patients who are critically ill or receiving end-of-life care. This will be arranged on a case-by-case basis with patients and relatives.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
  2. 2 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  3. 3 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
  1. 4 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
  2. 5 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
  3. 6 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane
  4. 7 Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
  5. 8 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
  6. 9 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
  7. 10 Woman with dementia, 89, 'left trembling at the name of her care home'

Restrictions also remain in place for maternity appointments, allowing for one person to attend growth scans with their pregnant partner.

This also extends to day assessment unit or clinic appointments, during labour and birth, the Antenatal Ward if they are admitted, and the Postnatal Ward. 

Alice Webster, chief nurse at the hospital, said: "Due to rising cases of Covid-19 in our community, we are experiencing an increase in Covid-19 patients at QEH. 

"As a result, we have made the difficult decision to restrict visiting in order to keep our patients and their families safe. 

"We know how important it is for our patients to receive visits from their loved ones, so we have made exemptions in exceptional circumstances."

She added that the safety of patients and staff remains the Trust's top priority. 

Visitors will be required to wash their hands upon arrival at the hospital and ward, and adhere to social distancing where possible.

Patients visiting a high-risk area, or a patient with suspected or known Covid, may also be asked to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE).

Anyone with a positive test or showing symptoms should not visit at all, and the Trust will continue to facilitate virtual visits for those who need them.

Norfolk Live
Coronavirus
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Huge 1950s brick-built property with semi-circular bay window in the middle of a large plot with houses behind it

1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Alok Baluni, Marlborough House

'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon