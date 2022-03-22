Norfolk hospital nurse died after treating Covid patient

Adekunle Enitan (inset) died after treating Covid patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant/East Kent University Hospitals

An intensive care nurse who treated Covid patients at a Norfolk hospital died after contracting the virus himself, an inquest has heard.

Father-of-two Adekunle Enitan, 55, was employed as an agency nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for five days at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

An inquest into his death on Tuesday heard he had worked in the Covid unit on his final day at the hospital on March 29 caring for a patient suspected of being infected with the virus.

Mr Enitan subsequently contracted Covid and began self-isolating at his home at Gravesend in Kent before his condition deteriorated.

Adekunle Enitan died on April 24 2020 after testing positive for Covid. - Credit: East Kent University Hospitals

He died at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, on April 24 of multiple organ failure as a consequence of coronavirus.

His brother Adeleye Dosunmu told the inquest: “He believed he had contracted the virus after he treated a Covid patient at work.”

The hearing at Norfolk Coroners Court was told QEH staff had been supplied with PPE whilst working in the Covid intensive care unit.

In a statement Natalie English, critical care ward manager, said: “When on the main unit Covid area he would have been wearing full PPE, including gown, mask, gloves and apron. He would also have had goggles provided.

“There was also an option of wearing a powered hood for the Covid area. This was available to all staff and it was the individual’s choice if they wanted to use one.”

Adekunle Enitan had been employed as an agency intensive care nurse at the QEII Hospital in King's Lynn between March 25 and 29 in 2020. - Credit: Ian Burt

Reaching a conclusion of death by natural causes, area coroner Yvonne Blake said he was described as a conscientious nurse who took his work responsibilities seriously.

She said: “There is no evidence that I have seen that Mr Enitan was not provided with what was known and felt to be sufficient PPE at the time or any evidence that he didn’t wear it.”

Following his death his wife Temitayo, son Martin and daughter Divine paid tribute to him, saying: “Adekunle was a great father and husband who cared deeply for us as well as others around him.

“We are all very thankful for the memories that we shared with him. He is now gone but he will never be forgotten and his spirit will always be beside us.”