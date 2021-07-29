News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
QEH launches new menopause policy with support from Meg Matthews

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:42 PM July 29, 2021   
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has said staff wellness is being prioritised as it launches a new menopause policy.

Staff at the King's Lynn hospital will benefit from a new policy on menopause support as part of its staff wellness programme.

The QEH is the first NHS trust in the country to state it is a menopause-friendly employer in its job adverts and aims to be a national leader in the NHS for menopause awareness.

Brit-pop icon and menopause campaigner Meg Matthews is the QEH's menopause ambassador and aims to break the stigma around it.

She said: “I personally struggled with 32 of the 34 symptoms from crippling anxiety to night sweats, foggy brain and osteoporosis.

"There were some days when I just couldn’t cope and my anxiety was so bad in the beginning that I couldn’t leave my house. I can’t imagine what it must be like for staff to experience that whilst working long shifts in a busy hospital.

"I recently became a menopause ambassador for QEH and I have been blown away by the team and the work they are doing to help women cope with the menopause.”

The QEH workforce is around 77pc female, with 12pc of them between the age of 45 and 50.

The trust said work around menopause awareness is part of a wider strategic priority to create an "open culture for staff and improve wellbeing support."

This support includes training and awareness for managers and staff, a network of support through volunteer 'menopause champions', and a regular menopause clinic to bring support directly to staff going through the menopause and their families.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “We’re passionate about making QEH an even better place to work which is why we have strengthened our staff engagement programme to ensure Team QEH feel listened to and supported.

"Going through the menopause can be an uncomfortable time and experiencing it within the workplace is an additional challenge.

"Women of menopausal age may need specific considerations and being a menopause-friendly employer is about encouraging conversations about what an individual is going through which can reduce stress and improve the way colleagues feel about coming to work.”

