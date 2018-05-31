Hospital warns 'please stay away' as flu outbreak hits

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is asking people not to visit during a flu outbreak Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2010

People are being asked not to visit a Norfolk hospital as it grapples with a flu outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn said it is currently experiencing high numbers of patients with confirmed flu and with symptoms of the flu virus.

It said it also has a high number of patients who are acutely unwell with other illnesses on its wards.

In a statement, the QEH said: "To help prevent the risk of infection spreading and ensure the safety of our patients and staff, we are encouraging people not to visit hospital, wherever possible, especially if you have been unwell yourself.

"If you are feeling unwell, please visit your GP in the first instance or call the NHS 111 helpline. Pharmacies in the area are also available to give advice and medication and are now back to normal opening hours following the festive season."

Edmund Tabay, deputy chief nurse at yhe hospital, said: "We are discouraging people from visiting hospital so that we can ensure the safety of patients and staff. If you have been unwell yourself please stay away from hospital until symptom-free for at least 72 hours and where visiting is essential, we ask for only two visitors per patient, so that we can prevent the spread of infection on our wards."

If you intend to visit the hospital and are unsure whether to go ahead you are advised to contact the relevant ward and ask to speak to the ward manager for advice ahead of your visit.

There will be some exceptions in place, which nursing teams will apply at their discretion.

Flu cases are on the increase at a rapid rate in the local community. In most cases those affected are advised to stay at home, take plenty of bed rest, drink plenty of water and take paracetamol until symptoms pass.