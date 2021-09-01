News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

King's Lynn hospital asks people to only come in for emergencies

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:01 PM September 1, 2021   
QEH

Queen Elizabeth Hospital is seeing high demands in the emergency department - Credit: Ian Burt

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is asking people to use alternative services rather than using A&E.

This is due to them seeing high demands in the department.

In July 2021 alone, there were almost 3 million A&E attendances and emergency admissions in the UK, with attendances up 36pc on July 2020.

Things that are considered an emergency and warrant a trip to an emergency department include: signs of a heart attack, signs of a stroke, severe difficulty breathing, heavy bleeding, severe injuries, seizures, or sudden and rapid swelling

Alternative services to contact include calling 111, visiting your local pharmacist, or speaking to your GP.

Calling 111 can be used to determine if a medical issue is an emergency, and deaf people can use 18000 to contact 999 via text.

You may also want to watch:

The pharmacist can offer advice and assistance for minor injuries.

Your GP is best to use for more long-term issues.

Most Read

  1. 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  2. 2 Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash
  3. 3 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
  1. 4 Mum hit with two parking penalties on single hospital visit
  2. 5 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
  3. 6 Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?
  4. 7 WINDOW WATCH: One more City transfer twist
  5. 8 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
  6. 9 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  7. 10 1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
Norfolk Live
Queen Elizabeth Hospital
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Sarah Millican has been announced for Norwich Theatre Royal's reopening season. 

Food and Drink

'Incredible' - Comedian Sarah Millican's praise for city burger brand

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon