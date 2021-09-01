King's Lynn hospital asks people to only come in for emergencies

Published: 7:01 PM September 1, 2021

Queen Elizabeth Hospital is seeing high demands in the emergency department - Credit: Ian Burt

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is asking people to use alternative services rather than using A&E.

This is due to them seeing high demands in the department.

In July 2021 alone, there were almost 3 million A&E attendances and emergency admissions in the UK, with attendances up 36pc on July 2020.

Things that are considered an emergency and warrant a trip to an emergency department include: signs of a heart attack, signs of a stroke, severe difficulty breathing, heavy bleeding, severe injuries, seizures, or sudden and rapid swelling

Alternative services to contact include calling 111, visiting your local pharmacist, or speaking to your GP.

Calling 111 can be used to determine if a medical issue is an emergency, and deaf people can use 18000 to contact 999 via text.

The pharmacist can offer advice and assistance for minor injuries.

Your GP is best to use for more long-term issues.