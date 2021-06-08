News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk hospital Covid free after last patient discharged

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:19 PM June 8, 2021   
QEH

As of May 9, the waiting list grew to 97,349, with more than 13,000 patients waiting more than a year as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has seen no new Covid patients and sent its last positive patient home on Tuesday. 

Hospital managing director Frankie Swords took to Twitter to break the news and express her delight.

She said: "Today we didn’t admit a single new person with Covid to @TeamQEH and were able to discharge our last positive patient home.

"Can’t tell you how good that feels."

The hospital previously announced it would contact each patient who caught Covid on its wards and the families of those who died of the virus.

