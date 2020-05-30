Search

Advanced search

Hanseatic ski races and festival cancelled because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 18 March 2020

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A spectacular race which sees powerboats thunder along a town’s waterfront has been postponed, along with a festival celebrating its seafaring heritage.

Organisers of the Hanseatic Ski Race, due to take place in King’s Lynn on June 13 and 14, will review the situation at the end of May to consider a potential date for later this year.

MORE - Grand East Anglia Run postponed

A new jet-ski event scheduled to take place in King’s Lynn on May 30 and 31 has also been called off. It is hoped that a round can be held in west Norfolk next year.

The town’s Hanse Festival weekend on May 13 and 14 has also been postponed with the situation reassessed by the committee in the future.

A spring plant and craft fair, due to take place on Saturday 30 May 2020, has been cancelled. It is hoped that a date can be set for later in the year.

West Norfolk council said: “The health and safety of the public is a priority, borough council social media accounts will be updated should other events be affected.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Department store closes 21 branches due to coronavirus

A much loved department store chain which collapsed into administration in January is closing its final stores after retail was hit by coronavirus concerns. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant
Drive 24