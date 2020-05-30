Hanseatic ski races and festival cancelled because of coronavirus

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A spectacular race which sees powerboats thunder along a town’s waterfront has been postponed, along with a festival celebrating its seafaring heritage.

Organisers of the Hanseatic Ski Race, due to take place in King’s Lynn on June 13 and 14, will review the situation at the end of May to consider a potential date for later this year.

A new jet-ski event scheduled to take place in King’s Lynn on May 30 and 31 has also been called off. It is hoped that a round can be held in west Norfolk next year.

The town’s Hanse Festival weekend on May 13 and 14 has also been postponed with the situation reassessed by the committee in the future.

A spring plant and craft fair, due to take place on Saturday 30 May 2020, has been cancelled. It is hoped that a date can be set for later in the year.

West Norfolk council said: “The health and safety of the public is a priority, borough council social media accounts will be updated should other events be affected.”