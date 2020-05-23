Search

Hopes to mark King’s Lynn Festival opening date

PUBLISHED: 13:59 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 23 May 2020

Alison Croose launches the Kings Lynn Festival 2020 Picture: Sonya Duncan

Alison Croose launches the Kings Lynn Festival 2020 Picture: Sonya Duncan

A virtual event may mark the day which should have seen the 70th King’s Lynn Festival open.

Its chairman Alison Croose said the festival board was currently working on ideas on how to involve some of the big names who have appeared at the event over the years.

There are also hopes some concerts planned for the festival, which was due to begin on July 19 before it was cancelled because of coronavirus, could be re-arranged in October and November.

“Currently it looks as though theatres and concert halls will be the last facilities to emerge from social distancing which could be some way in the future,” said Mrs Croose.

“Many other summer festivals around the country face the same plight – either they have cancelled their events or earmarked alternative dates later in the year.

“The cancellation of the 70th King’s Lynn Festival is obviously a huge blow – just one of so many popular annual events which will not take place this year.

“The festival is an intrinsic part of summer in Lynn – a highlight for so many west Norfolk residents and also for many hundreds more from all over the country who return year after year to enjoy witnessing world-famous names performing classical music of the highest calibre.”

Jazz and folk musicians, speakers and artists were also set to contribute to the wide range of events on offer over a two-week period at the end of July.

It is a period when it is impossible to find a bed in hotels and guest houses around west Norfolk as visitors pour into the area to revel in the annual feast of music and the arts.

Planning the programme began in May last year and the 2020 offering was greeted with great acclaim when it was launched earlier this year.

All of west Norfolk’s main summer events, including Festival Too and the Sandringham Flower Show have also been cancelled, along with a host of smaller fetes, fairs and shows.

Drive 24