Coronavirus: Festival chorus cancels concert

King's Lynn Festival Chorus will celebrate their 40th anniversary with the concert Forte for Forty. Picture: King's Lynn Festival Chorus/Matt Usher King's Lynn Festival Chorus/Matt Usher

King's Lynn Festival Chorus has postponed its Easter concert due to coronavirus.

It was due to perform JS Bach's St Matthew Passion at St Nicholas Chapel on April 4.

But the event has now been postponed until March 2021.

A spokesman for the chorus said: 'It was a dilemma that had to be faced based on the predictions of the chief medical officer and chief scientific advisor at a press conference last week.

'The trustees of the chorus have a duty of care to our audience and members, many of whom are in the 'at risk' group. That care not only extends to our visiting soloists and orchestra but also to the band of supporting volunteers like stewards who keep events running smoothly. It was a risk we couldn't take to go ahead with the concert.'