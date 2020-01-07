Search

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald's

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 January 2020

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Archant

A McDonald's branch is being monitored by environmental health officers, three weeks after video footage showed a rat in its dining area.

McDonald's on the Hardwick Estate in King's Lynn which is being monitored by West Norfolk Council's environmental health team. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The clip shows the rat running along the window sill of the restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate.

It was closed last weekend, with McDonald's saying it was due to "major IT infrastructure issues".

However, there was quickly speculation on social media that it was due to environmental health issues, after a pest control company's van was seen in the restaurant's car park.

The video circulated on Facebook on December 15.

Staff at McDonald's on the Hardwick Estate in King's Lynn have blamed work to remove a hedge row behind the restaurant for the pest problems. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Michael Darlington, who filmed the rat, said he notified staff, who closed the dining area to customers and put a sign on the door.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "Hygiene and cleanliness is of the utmost importance to us. This incident occurred in the early hours of December 15 due to an issue in a neighbouring property.

"A rat ran through the front doors of the restaurant, and was quickly contained in a small area away from the kitchen and removed. The restaurant was immediately closed while the issue was being dealt with, and remained closed while a thorough sanitisation process was undertaken.

"Pest control was called to carry out a precautionary inspection and the environmental health office was liaised with."

Staff at McDonald's on the Hardwick Estate in King's Lynn have blamed work to remove a hedge row behind the restaurant for the pest problems. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

On the issue of the restaurant's weekend closure, he added: "An issue in a nearby property has put the restaurant at risk, so we are taking every precaution possible. Due to this, extensive damage to the IT infrastructure has resulted in the decision to temporarily close.

"We continue to work with experts to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

Staff at the restaurant said pest issues were being caused by work being carried out behind the restaurant to remove a row of trees and hedges.

West Norfolk Council confirmed that an environmental health officer visited the restaurant on January 3.

Staff at McDonald's on the Hardwick Estate in King's Lynn have blamed work to remove a hedge row behind the restaurant for the pest problems. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A spokesman said: "Staff at McDonald's notified us of an issue at their Hardwick restaurant, which they voluntarily closed, and we have been visiting daily with their full cooperation. We are satisfied that the issue has now been resolved and the restaurant is open again.

"We will continue to visit and monitor over the next few days."

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael DarlingtonA rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

