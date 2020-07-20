Norfolk pubs given £25,000 ‘lifeline’ to help secure long-term future
PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 July 2020
Pubs in Norfolk have received a £25,000 ‘lifeline’ to enable them to continue serving the community during the pandemic.
The King’s Arms in Shouldham and The Beeston Ploughshare have both benefitted from Power to Change grants to help “secure the long-term future” of their businesses.
The money from the charitable trust, which supports and helps community businesses to grow across the country, will be used to improve the infrastructure and service of the community run pubs, particularly during the coronavirus.
Henry Dennett, chairman of The Beeston Ploughshare’s management committee, said the grant would help them rebuild the business after it was adversely affected by the shutdown in March.
The pub was bought and opened as a community hub in 2019 and had only been running for 10 months before lockdown.
Mr Dennett said: “We started to get hugely successful and obviously it stopped us dead in our tracks which has been a very difficult time, we had to furlough staff and close for a period of time.”
He added: “We’re extremely pleased and grateful that Power for Change have awarded us £25,000, we’ll be using it on the pub building and facilities.”
The chairman is encouraging people to visit their “fantastic community pub,” which has put in place one metre distancing measures and one way systems.
He said: “Gradually, we’re rebuilding the business and it’s coming back - we’ve put all the precautions in place that are required and we would encourage you to come and give us a go. We’re doing everything we can.”
King’s Arms Shouldham also revealed the money will go towards improving its service and facilities.
Abbie Panks of Creative Orchard, who work with the pubs, said: “Funding for pubs is difficult at the best of times so the Power to Change grant is a real lifeline for community pubs during these challenging times.
“The grant will enable the pubs to continue serving the community, providing safe spaces for people to connect, whilst remaining a viable business.
“For The King’s Arms, the grant will enable the pub to maintain seating numbers, something that would have been unlikely do with the current government guidelines.”
