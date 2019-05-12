Search

Kenny's gift to hospital which cared for him and his family

12 May, 2019 - 06:45
Kenny Lake, who left £12,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Supplied by QEH

Kenny Lake, who left £12,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Supplied by QEH

A retired lorry driver has bequeathed £12,000 to three departments in The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn.

Pictured from left to right: Caroline Harper, Carley Gibbons lead paediatrics nurse, Audrey Oldfield, Kelly Hodgson health play assistant, John Lake and Mandy Stratton Macmillan co-production lead Picture: QEH

Kenny Lake, 94, of Thornham, left a legacy of £1,000 for Rudham Ward, £1,000 for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and £10,000 for the Macmillan Centre.

Holding a special place in his heart, Mr Lake wanted to give something back to the Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre, which treated three members of his family.

Joan, his late wife, his sister Audrey Oldfield and niece Caroline Harper were treated at the centre, while Mr Lake was also treated for bowel cancer in the hospital.

Mr Lake's brother John, along with Caroline and Audrey presented the three cheques health play assistant Kelly Hodgson for Rudham; Mandy Stratton, Macmillan co-production lead for the Macmillan Centre and lead paediatrics nurse Carley Gibbens for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

