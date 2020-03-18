Former City boss freed from holiday lockdown after alternative flight is arranged

Former Norwich City boss Ken Brown with wife Elaine at their Norfolk home Photo by Simon Finlay.

A cup-winning Norwich City manager is on his way back to England, after being caught up in a holiday resort lockdown in Lanzarote. Ken Brown, who was in charge of the Canaries between 1980 and 1987 was holidaying on the Spanish island with his wife Elaine when the resort was placed in lockdown.

It led to the pair, who live near Norwich, being confined to their hotel room, with local facilities shut down.

Originally, they had been scheduled to return on Sunday, with Jet2 unable to reschedule early flights for holiday-makers.

However, the holiday firm has since made a U-turn and provided the couple with seats on an alternative flight, with them set to arrive back in the United Kingdom today.

Mrs Brown said: “The hotel was incredibly good to us and gave us food every few hours, we can not fault them, but being stuck in a hotel room is no holiday.”