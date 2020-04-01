Search

Advanced search

‘It’s a shambles’ - Norwich woman slams government’s efforts to bring British travellers home

PUBLISHED: 08:06 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 01 April 2020

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Archant

A Norwich woman who is stranded in India has said she feels utterly disappointed by the government’s efforts to bring British citizens who are stuck overseas home.

On Monday, Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary announced a £75 million plan to fly tens of thousands of British travellers home who have become stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, he said: “Under the arrangements that we are putting in place we will target flights from a range of priority countries, starting this week.”

In his announcement, Mr Raab said priority would be given to the most vulnerable, including the elderly or those with pressing medical needs, and also to countries where there are large numbers of British tourists trying to return to the UK.

But Katie Fielder, 53, from Norwich, who is stuck in Goa, on the western coast of India, said Mr Raab’s announcement sounded more like a promise made in a campaign speech rather than action.

She said: “It sounds like a PR or run up to election speech. Why else would he mention £75 million, [It’s] headline grabbing.”

Ms Fielder arrived in Goa on March 13, she was due to return home on March 28 but following government and FCO advice made several unsuccessful attempts to fly home earlier.

Now, she is stranded in India, living in a beach hut and struggling to find fresh food and water.

Ms Fielder, said: “I’m upset, furious, disappointed.

“It’s just incredulity at the shambles that is the government’s (lack of) response.”

She said she had made efforts to contact the British consulate with no success, meanwhile she was surrounded by other European travellers who were being repatriated by their governments.

“The Scandinavians are being flown home today after all being moved to one hotel so their government could communicate effectively with them.

“Germany sent a fleet of [air conditioned] coaches to collect their people from around Goa and take them to the airport yesterday.

“I have had one automated reply to an email sending my details to the consulate in New Delhi. Other than that, nothing,” she said.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman’s body found in river

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

NOT ALONE: Can you help keep people mentally well during the coronavirus crisis?

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles, left, and Sir Norman Lamb are among those calling for us all to take extra care of our mental health during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Woman’s body found in river

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

‘It was no joke’ - Norwich friends’ dramatic journey home after week in New Delhi airport

Diane Want and Sue Smith who have safely made it home to Norwich after being stranded in Delhi airport. Pic: Claire Gebbett.
Drive 24