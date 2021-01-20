Heartbreaking milestone at hospital as 17 Covid patients die in a week

Published: 11:39 AM January 20, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM January 20, 2021

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The pandemic's deadliest-ever day at a Norfolk hospital has once again been surpassed - with eight Covid-positive patients dying on January 14.

Until January 7, the highest number of recorded deaths among patients who tested positive for the virus at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston was seven.

Previously there had been five deaths on April 5, 11, 13, May 1 and January 1, but never more than that.

Between January 14 and 18, there were 17 deaths of patients who tested positive for the virus within the last month at the hospital.

On the JPH's website, a spokesperson said they were all individuals with underlying health conditions.

This brings the total number of deaths at the hospital among Covid-positive patients to 229.

In contrast, the total number of deaths recorded at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital stands at 343, and at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, 300.

The news is not all bleak, though.

Four million people in the UK have already received their first coronavirus vaccine, while patients over 70 and those deemed clinically vulnerable are now being offered appointments.

The government's aim is for everyone in the top four priority groups to have received their first dose by mid-February, and all adults by autumn.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have fallen week-on-week across all local authorities in Norfolk, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show all seven areas in Norfolk as well as the two authority areas in Suffolk covering Waveney saw falling rates.

The last time every local authority in Norfolk showed a weekly reduction in Covid cases per 100,000 people was June 8 as numbers fell after the first wave of the pandemic.

The data shows that in Norfolk as a whole there were 455.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to January 15 - a 14pc reduction from the 529.9 seen in the previous week.