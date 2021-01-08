Five more deaths at hospital as Covid patients occupy one-third of beds

Published: 10:43 AM January 8, 2021 Updated: 11:08 AM January 8, 2021

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Almost one-third of beds at a Norfolk hospital are occupied by Covid-19 patients, as five more people there have died after contracting the disease.

A spokesperson for the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston said that between January 3 and January 6 five men who had tested positive for Covid died while being cared for at the hospital.

Four of the patients were in their 80s with underlying health conditions, while the other, also with underlying health conditions, was in his 60s.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths at the hospital to 184.

According to NHS data, as of January 5 at the JPUH, 92 of 288 beds were occupied by Covid patients, making it just under a third of beds. But just one week earlier, on January 1, the number of beds occupied by Covid patients was 56.

The number of adult general and acute beds free at the hospital is now down to 30.

The data also shows that on January 5 there were four patients on mechanical ventilation or in critical care beds at the.