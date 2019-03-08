New chief of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust announced

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT Justin Setterfield

The new boss of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) has said his focus will be on improving the quality of service but he can only do it with the support of his staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Professor Jonathan Warren has been announced as chief executive following his role as deputy chief executive and chief nursing officer at Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

In November last year the NSFT was put into special measures for the third time after an inspection uncovered a number of failings branded “deeply disturbing”.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found patients desperately needing care waiting so long for help they harmed themselves or took overdoses during delays - or were being turned away completely.

In a statement issued by the trust after the publication of the CQC report, out-going executive Antek Lejk said he was “obviously disappointed” but “fully accepted” the regulator’s findings.

He added: “The report did note several areas of good practice, and praised staff for treating patients with compassion and kindness.

“Since receiving the report, we have been taking action to address immediate concerns and listening to staff and service users.

“We are determined to get things right.”

Now, Prof Warren says he can improve the trust.

He said: “My focus will be on improving the quality of services and building upon what is already outstanding or good so there is a consistently high standard across the Trust.

“I can only do this with the support of staff and the involvement of service users and carers in constructively improving care.”

“I’d like to thank my predecessor Antek Lejk for beginning to lay the groundwork over the past year. I intend to build upon that and quicken the pace so that everyone in Norfolk and Suffolk receives the services they should expect and deserve.”

Prof Warren will be in the role for the next two years. He has more than 35 years’ experience in clinical and operational leadership in healthcare.

The appointment comes after North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb appealed to the health secretary, Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, to meet with residents who felt let down by the service.