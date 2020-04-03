Search

Advanced search

Canaries chaplain DOUBLES fundraising target with treadmill marathon test

PUBLISHED: 21:29 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:29 03 April 2020

Norwich City chaplain Jon Norman runs a marathon on a treadmill in his garden. Picture: Courtesy of Jon Norman

Norwich City chaplain Jon Norman runs a marathon on a treadmill in his garden. Picture: Courtesy of Jon Norman

JN

The chaplain of Norwich City Football Club has thanked his supporters for their generosity after completing a gruelling treadmill challenge - and coming close to doubling a fund-raising target in the process.

Norwich City Football Club chaplain Jon Norman is running a fund-raising marathon on a treadmill Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich City Football Club chaplain Jon Norman is running a fund-raising marathon on a treadmill Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jon Norman, senior pastor at Soul Church in Norwich, spent more than five hours on a treadmill on Friday running the length of a marathon - broadcasting every punishing moment along the way.

The challenge was in a bid to raise funds to help the local response to the Covid-19 outbreak, from supplying families with food via the Norwich Foodbank to purchasing storage space for donated supplies.

Mr Norman had set himself the ambitious target of raising £10,000 - and was blown away when he saw this figure almost doubled, with donations approaching the £20,000 mark late on Friday evening.

You may also want to watch:

The father-of-two said: “I honestly would have been happy with £500 at the beginning of the day, but everyone was just so generous. I really think the situation we are all in has brought people closer together and this generosity just shows that. There’s a true sense of camaraderie at the minute - a feeling that we are all going through this together.

“I think people saw this as a really positive distraction - so many people watched me and cheered me on and seeing all the comments really helped me along.”

Last year, Mr Norman and former Norwich City defender Louis Blois ran seven marathons in a day for the Soul Foundation, but this was unlike any other run he has completed.

“It was the first marathon I’d ever run on a treadmill which was a big challenge - I also didn’t train for it so I feel I might be fairly sore in the morning. It was a lot harder to focus than when you’re out there in the world.”

Norwich City chaplain Jon Norman runs a marathon in his garden, Picture: Jon NormanNorwich City chaplain Jon Norman runs a marathon in his garden, Picture: Jon Norman

Mr Norman finished the challenge in five hours and seven seconds, which he completed in his own back garden.

Meanwhile, a documentary providing a behind the scenes look of the pair’s marathon challenge was premiered on the Soul Church’s YouTube challenge that same evening.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Generous landlady surprises tenant with rent holiday in support of working generation

Sally Jacob and her tenant Charlotte Howes, right Pictures: Submitted

See inside this ‘upside down’ coastal home with stunning views for sale for £1.5m

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mark Armstrong: How I’m trying to rediscover my running mojo during lockdown

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus deaths in Norfolk rise to 38 as UK sees total increase by 684

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Norfolk boss fears firms will go bust due to bank delays

Richard Pratt, who owns Crystal House in Norwich as well as an engineering firm in North Walsham. Pic: Archant library
Drive 24