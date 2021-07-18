News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
PM and chancellor pinged by NHS app – but won't isolate

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:20 AM July 18, 2021   
Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak have both been contacted by NHS Test and Trace. - Credit: PA

The prime minister and the chancellor of the exchequer have both been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid, Downing Street has confirmed.

However, neither of them will need to self-isolate as they will be taking part in a daily contact testing pilot instead.

Health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed on Saturday morning he had tested positive for the virus, and said his symptoms were "mild".

Ministers had been waiting to see if they would be identified as someone who had come into close contact with Mr Javid.

A No.10 spokesperson confirmed on Sunday morning both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

The statement said: "They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.

"They will be conducting only essential government business during this period."

Downing Street is one of a select few organisations covered by workplace pilot, along with the likes of Networks Rail, TFL and Heathrow Airport.

Those taking part must still self-isolate when not at work.

