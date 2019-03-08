Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Hospital staff swap scrubs for running shoes in fund raising bid

PUBLISHED: 16:35 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 03 July 2019

The Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital admitted its first inpatients on April 3 1854, thanks to the generosity and goodwill of the Swedish opera singer, Jenny Lind. Picture: NNUH

The Jenny Lind Children's Hospital admitted its first inpatients on April 3 1854, thanks to the generosity and goodwill of the Swedish opera singer, Jenny Lind. Picture: NNUH

Archant

Staff from Norwich's Jenny Lind Children's Hospital are swapping their scrubs for running gear as they prepare to take on 165km sponsored run to celebrate the hospital's 165th anniversary.

On Saturday July 6, 33 members of Jenny Lind staff will raise as much money as they can by each running 5km, one for every year the hospital has been open.

You may also want to watch:

They will also be holding a bake sale after the run, which will take place in Colney Lane Park, to help boost funds further.

Dr Mary-Anne Morris, chief of paediatric services , said: "Fundraising events like this aren't only a great way to celebrate the Hospital's anniversary but also an enjoyable day for the staff to raise some vital money towards the services we provide."

The Jenny Lind Children's Hospital admitted its first inpatients on April 3, 1854 thanks to the generosity and goodwill of the Swedish opera singer, Jenny Lind.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in Tesco car park, inquest hears

Martin Hackett, 67, was found dead in the driving seat of his car at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco Extra carpark in November last year. Photo: Archant

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Stars arrive in King’s Lynn for filming of The Souvenir: Part II

Tilda Swinton arrives for filming at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich restaurant offering ‘a whole world of food’ closes down

The Giraffe restaurant at Chapelfield is the latest closure. Pic: Archant

Armed police arrest suspected shotgun thieves in car park

Armed police searching a white van in the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists