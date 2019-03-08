Hospital staff swap scrubs for running shoes in fund raising bid

The Jenny Lind Children's Hospital admitted its first inpatients on April 3 1854, thanks to the generosity and goodwill of the Swedish opera singer, Jenny Lind. Picture: NNUH Archant

Staff from Norwich's Jenny Lind Children's Hospital are swapping their scrubs for running gear as they prepare to take on 165km sponsored run to celebrate the hospital's 165th anniversary.

On Saturday July 6, 33 members of Jenny Lind staff will raise as much money as they can by each running 5km, one for every year the hospital has been open.

They will also be holding a bake sale after the run, which will take place in Colney Lane Park, to help boost funds further.

Dr Mary-Anne Morris, chief of paediatric services , said: "Fundraising events like this aren't only a great way to celebrate the Hospital's anniversary but also an enjoyable day for the staff to raise some vital money towards the services we provide."

