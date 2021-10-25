'The company was becoming the story' - Under fire care home firm to sell up

Published: 2:26 PM October 25, 2021

The directors of a care home firm that has come under repeated fire from regulators have decided to sell up.

Jeesal Residential Care Services, based in Dereham, has announced that "a new owner will be sought for the business".

The decision follows several of its care homes including Treehaven Rants in West Runton and Lilas Place in Cromer falling into special measures, and the closure of the associated Cawston Park Hospital in May, following the deaths of three patients in the years previous.

Tom Burns, managing director, said directors regretted the decision, but they felt the firm was "becoming the story".

Mr Burns said: "The board considered that given all the recent adverse publicity surrounding Cawston Park, run by our sister company Jeesal Akman Care Corporation Ltd, it would be in the best interest of our residents and staff that a new owner be found for our homes.

"This decision has been reached with a heavy heart, but it was felt the company was becoming the story, rather than the tremendous work of our staff teams in supporting our residents."

Mr Burns said it had been a "particularly hard" decision for Jeesal's Sally Anne Subramaniam, who had "dedicated her and her family’s life to providing care" after having founded the firm with her partner more than 30 years ago.

Mr Burns added: "We will continue to operate as usual until we can formally hand over to a new owner."

Mr Burns said Jeesal would be sold as a complete business rather than the care homes being offered individually.

He said: “We will invite organisations in the sector to express an interest. We will then issue detailed information about the business and carry out a formal process until we identify a new owner.

“The business will issue an information memorandum to assist potential purchasers in arriving at a value for the business”.

Norfolk Safeguarding Adults’ Board issued a scathing report into the failings of Cawston Park Hospital in September.

In the wake of the report, Norfolk County Council stopping referring residents to Jeesal's care homes, and council leaders advised families against keeping loved ones in its properties.

Jeesal's care homes cater for people with learning disabilities including autism or complex needs.

They include 13 Vicarage Road in Cromer (currently rated good by the Care Quality Commission); 157 Middletons Lane in Hellesdon (rated good); Ashwood House in Buxton (rated 'requires improvement'); Casarita in Taverham (requires improvement); Creswick in Fakenham, which is set to close after the CQC said it was unsafe (requires improvement); Lilas House in Cromer (inadequate); Schulas House in Cromer (good); Salcasa in Buxton (requires improvement); Treehaven Rants in West Runton (inadequate); Treehaven Bubgalows in West Runton (requires improvement).