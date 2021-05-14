Two-thirds of employees worried about catching Covid at work

Published: 10:41 AM May 14, 2021

New research has revealed nearly two-thirds of East Anglian employees are concerned about catching Covid-19 at work.

The survey, carried out by King's Lynn firm JD Cooling Group, the UK's leading independent supplier of environmental control systems, has revealed that 63pc of employees in East Anglia are worried about contracting coronavirus when they return to their workplace when restrictions ease.

The findings show that despite the vaccine rollout, many people across the region and the UK are still cautious about returning to the office.

UK wide figures reveal that the biggest concern for 47pc of the respondents was the possibility of catching Covid through airborne transmission indoors, followed by 40pc who said poor air quality is a worry for them.

Two in five said they are concerned their co-workers might not "be vigilant enough" with handwashing, while 37pc admitted to be concerned about others not wearing masks.

A lack of space was also an issue, with 35pc concerned about meetings in smaller rooms with limited ventilation, and 33pc expressed concern about social distancing not being possible.

Solutions that would reassure respondents included ventilations systems being installed, social distancing measures being enforced, regular cleaning of surfaces and if the majority of the company had been given a Covid vaccine.

Mike Gould, HVAC Manager at JD Cooling Group said: “This data clearly shows that while there are measures in place, such as face masks and social distancing, people remain concerned when it comes to the next stage of restrictions lifting, and it won’t be enough to simply open doors and windows to encourage better air flow.

"Even with the vaccine rollout, proper ventilation is coming out as the top way to help employees feel comfortable about returning to the office.

“Good ventilation can rid a workplace of contaminated and stale air. It's important that employers do what they can in order to protect, reassure and ultimately keep their workforce safe.”

The study also found 42pc said that they would be likely to consider looking for another job if their employer did not put in adequate measures to minimise the spread of Covid before returning to their workplace.

The survey was carried out in April 2021 with Opinium Research, with a sample of 1,000 employees working from home during the pandemic.