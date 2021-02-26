Government told to stick to age-based priority list for vaccine rollout

Published: 10:54 AM February 26, 2021

The JCVI has issued its interim advice for the next stage of the coronavirus vaccine rollout. - Credit: Denise Bradley

An age-based approach remains the most effective way to reduce Covid-19 related deaths and hospitalisations, say health experts considering the second phase of the country's vaccine rollout.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises the government, has issued its interim advice for the next phase of the programme, which should start with those aged 40 to 49 first, once all at-risk groups have been offered at least one dose of the vaccine.

The JCVI said the age group are at the highest risk of hospitalisation before proceeding to invite those aged 30 to 39 and then all aged 18 to 29 for vaccination.

The committee said mass vaccination targeting occupational groups would be more complex to deliver and may slow down the vaccine programme, leaving some more vulnerable people at higher risk unvaccinated for longer.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, COVID-19 chair for JCVI, said: "Vaccinations stop people from dying and the current strategy is to prioritise those who are more likely to have severe outcomes and die from COVID-19.

You may also want to watch:

“The evidence is clear that the risk of hospitalisation and death increases with age. The vaccination programme is a huge success and continuing the age-based rollout will provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time, including to those in occupations at a higher risk of exposure.”

The committee advised those at higher risk of hospitalisation from COVID-19 included men; those from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities; those with a BMI over 30; and those living in deprived neighbourhoods.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at Public Health England (PHE), said: “Delivering a vaccination programme on this scale is incredibly complex and the JCVI’s advice will help us continue protecting individuals from the risk of hospitalisation at pace.

“The age-based approach will ensure more people are protected more quickly. It is crucial that those at higher risk – including men and BAME communities – are encouraged to take the vaccine, and that local health systems are fully engaged and reaching out to underserved communities to ensure they can access the vaccine.”

It was confirmed on Thursday that more than 40pc of people in Norfolk and Waveney have now had their first vaccination against Covid-19.