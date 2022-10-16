Musician plans 24 gigs in 24 hours in 24 different places

Jay Harrison on stage at Festival Too in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Ward

The Rolling Stones have the record when it comes for being rock's longest-touring act, after five decades of strutting their stuff on stage.

But Jay Harrison is giving Mick and the boys a run for their money by them by achieving a feat they've never attempted in all those years by performing 24 gigs in 24 hours.

Mr Harrison, who plays the drums for bands Bear Club and Indigo Shore, is set to hit the road on December 9-10 for a marathon benefit gig in aid of Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

"I will be performing 24 times in 24 hours, 24 shows in 24 locations," he said. "No sleep, just coffee and my guitar and more coffee. I’ll be starting conversations along the way to promote the importance of being open to talking and listening. "

Jay Harrison, who will be performing 24 gigs in 24 hours to raise money for Mind in memory of Jon Seymour - Credit: Phoebe Harrison

Mr Harrison said 24in24 had signed up with KL1 Radio as official sponsor, along with Mind and the Lynn-based 8:56 Foundation, which focuses on men's mental health through football.

So far gigs have been arranged at the Alive Corn Exchange during the interval of the panto, the Rathskeller, Wenns Chop and Ale House, Captain Fawcett’s and the Nip and Growler.

Mr Harrison said he would also be happy to perform in shops, or to supermarket night shift workers in their canteen break.

"I’m asking everyone who can to get involved. From local businesses providing a place to play (and maybe the aforementioned coffee) to those who want to watch, listen or donate.

"If you would like to discuss performances or further involvement please contact me on social media, email or visit the campaign page on KL1 Radio."

Mr Harrison is attempting the marathon in memory of his friend Jon Seymour.

Mr Seymour, 50, from King's Lynn died on Tuesday, September 6 after he was struck by a train near King's Lynn. An inquest has been opened and adjourned into his death.

Mr Harrison was one of his many friends on the west Norfolk music scene, whose members came together to remember him at a special Jonfest concert on King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up called 24in24Norfolk.











