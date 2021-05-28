New vaccine approved for the UK after successful trial

Published: 1:17 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 1:22 PM May 28, 2021

A fourth vaccine has been approved for the UK - Credit: PA

A new single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in the UK to help with the fight against coronavirus.

The vaccine, which was made by Janssen, was 85pc effective in stopping severe illness from Covid-19 in trials.

After meeting safety standards, 20 million doses have been ordered for the UK and will arrive later this year.

It is the fourth vaccine to be used in the UK during the pandemic following AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

It comes as new data shows half of Norfolk and Waveney's population has received both coronavirus jabs.