MP for West Norfolk praises staff at QEH in parliament

The MP for North West Norfolk has praised staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, for their hard work and dedication to treating those with coronavirus.

James Wild, who was elected into office in December paid tribute to the QEH’s staff, during a debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Addressing Matt Hancock, the health secretary, he said: “On Saturday I met with the chief executive and instant management team at the QEH in my constituency of King’s Lynn, where sadly two patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died last week.

“So I pay tribute to the dedication of all the staff working in these buildings, which as you know need more investment, and will you make you make sure that those working on the front line continue to get the personal protection equipment (PPE) that they need and also more access to ventilators?”

In response, Mr Hancock echoed Mr Wild’s thanks to the staff of the QEH and all those throughout the NHS and social care system.