Hospital’s warning for patients to avoid using ‘extremely busy’ A&E remains in place
PUBLISHED: 10:32 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 04 February 2019
A hospital has once again warned patients not to use its A&E department unless there is a genuine emergency.
The department at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston is currently extremely busy and people are being urged to consider using the NHS 111 service.
A spokesperson for the JPUH said staff are working hard to try and resolve the issue.
Similar warnings were issued last Friday and once again on Sunday.
In a message to patients on Twitter, the hospital said on Sunday: “It’s extremely busy at our hospital today - so please do not attend A&E unless it is an emergency. If you need to access health care services, please consider using the NHS 111 service.”
