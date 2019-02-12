‘I hope it sparks many happy memories for them’ Hospital unveils wallpaper to help patients with dementia

A bland hospital corridor has been transformed with a display of vivid colourful images and montages in a project hoping to spark memories for patients living with dementia.

The new ‘Memory Walk’ at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston features images of items from yesteryear, colourful adverts from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, as well as photographs of Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft from days gone by.

The images have been printed on a special wallpaper which has been hung on panels between the windows along the corridor leading to Ward 12, where care is provided for elderly patients.

Photographs featured in the walk were donated by the Eastern Daily Press while the History of Advertising Trust provided the advert images for the project.

The creation of the walk was funded by a legacy left to the hospital by Winifred and Arnold Everson - whose family hoped that the bequest could be used to help patients with dementia.

Chief executive of the JPUH, Christine Allen, officially opened the ‘Memory Walk’ on Wednesday.

She said: “I am delighted to open the ‘Memory Walk’, which has been a real collaborative effort – and I would like to thank the EDP, the History of Advertising Trust and the family of Winifred and Arnold Everson for helping us make this happen.

“Together, we’ve transformed blank sections of hospital wall into something colourful and bright for our patients – and I hope it sparks many happy memories for them.”

Invited guests were given the opportunity to view the 50-plus panels along the corridor following the unveiling.

The walk hopes to provide patients with ‘reminiscence therapy’ which has had positive results in dementia care.

It aims to transport patients - as well as visitors - back to a place or time that they know, facilitating the reminiscing process.

EDP coastal editor, Andrew Fitchett, said: “We were delighted to be able to contribute to the project, and it’s fantastic to see our images put to such wonderful use.

“We see every day how powerful pictures can be, and hopefully these ones will bring back some fond memories for patients.”