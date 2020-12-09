Coronavirus vaccinations to begin in Norfolk and Waveney today

Published: 9:09 AM December 9, 2020

Hundreds of people are taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Patients in Norfolk and Waveney will officially receive the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine from this morning.

Teams of vaccinators at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, will begin administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as designated vaccination hubs.

People aged 80 and over, care home workers and NHS workers who are at higher risk the first to receive the vaccine.

Vaccinations are by appointment only at this stage.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, chairman of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Vaccinating all adults will be a marathon not a sprint. The first community vaccination sites will begin operating later in the month."

Among the first to be vaccinated will be 87-year-old Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, who received a call from his GP on Tuesday.

Linda Davis, who will be among 40 vaccinators at the James Paget hospital, said it felt a privilege to be involved in deploying the vaccine.