News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Coronavirus vaccinations to begin in Norfolk and Waveney today

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 9:09 AM December 9, 2020   
Hundreds of people are taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Hundreds of people are taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Patients in Norfolk and Waveney will officially receive the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine from this morning.

Teams of vaccinators at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, will begin administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as designated vaccination hubs.

People aged 80 and over, care home workers and NHS workers who are at higher risk the first to receive the vaccine.

Vaccinations are by appointment only at this stage.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, chairman of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Vaccinating all adults will be a marathon not a sprint. The first community vaccination sites will begin operating later in the month."

Among the first to be vaccinated will be 87-year-old Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, who received a call from his GP on Tuesday.

Linda Davis, who will be among 40 vaccinators at the James Paget hospital, said it felt a privilege to be involved in deploying the vaccine.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farming

Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Norwich City Council

Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time

Ruth Lawes

person
Comments powered by Disqus