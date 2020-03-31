Video

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Seven more patients at hospitals across Norfolk have died after testing positive for coronavirus, in the largest jump of confirmed deaths in the county so far.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NHS England has announced a total of 367 further people have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 1,651.

Of those announced today, two patients have died at the James Paget University Hospital, two at the Norfolk and Norwich and three patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for QEH, said: “We can confirm that sadly, two male patients, one in his 80s and one in his 90s, and a female patient in her 70s passed away at QEH between Friday 27 March and Monday 30 March. They had tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones at this time.”

A spokesman for the James Paget hospital said a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s have died. Both patients had underlying health conditions.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher. The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

It is the highest increase since the county’s first deaths were confirmed on March 20 and now takes the total to 18.

In a statement, NHS England said: “Patients were aged between 19 and 98 years old and all but 28 patients (aged between 19 and 91 years old) had underlying health conditions.”

Read more: Three confirmed coronavirus deaths outside hospitals in east of England

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Tuesday that at least three more people have died in the east of England outside of hospital having contracted coronavirus.

The ONS explained its figures are based on the number of deaths registered in England and Wales where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate as “deaths involving Covid-19”, which can be included where a person has other health conditions. The number includes all deaths, not just those in hospitals, although there is usually a delay of at least five days between a death occurring and registration.

Read more: Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

The breakdown for the east of England includes, Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

More to follow.

To keep up to date with the latest Coronavirus in Norfolk information click here.