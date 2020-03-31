Search

Advanced search

Video

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:24 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 31 March 2020

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Seven more patients at hospitals across Norfolk have died after testing positive for coronavirus, in the largest jump of confirmed deaths in the county so far.

NHS England has announced a total of 367 further people have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 1,651.

Of those announced today, two patients have died at the James Paget University Hospital, two at the Norfolk and Norwich and three patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for QEH, said: “We can confirm that sadly, two male patients, one in his 80s and one in his 90s, and a female patient in her 70s passed away at QEH between Friday 27 March and Monday 30 March. They had tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones at this time.”

A spokesman for the James Paget hospital said a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s have died. Both patients had underlying health conditions.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

It is the highest increase since the county’s first deaths were confirmed on March 20 and now takes the total to 18.

In a statement, NHS England said: “Patients were aged between 19 and 98 years old and all but 28 patients (aged between 19 and 91 years old) had underlying health conditions.”

Read more: Three confirmed coronavirus deaths outside hospitals in east of England

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Tuesday that at least three more people have died in the east of England outside of hospital having contracted coronavirus.

The ONS explained its figures are based on the number of deaths registered in England and Wales where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate as “deaths involving Covid-19”, which can be included where a person has other health conditions. The number includes all deaths, not just those in hospitals, although there is usually a delay of at least five days between a death occurring and registration.

Read more: Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

The breakdown for the east of England includes, Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

More to follow.

To keep up to date with the latest Coronavirus in Norfolk information click here.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Number of coronavirus patients at N&N rises by 50pc in three days

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was looking after 45 patients with coronavirus as of the evening of Monday March 30 2020. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24