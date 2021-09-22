News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

'Tireless' hospital staff accrue more than £3m in untaken leave

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 8:35 PM September 22, 2021   
James Paget Hospital

The James Paget University Hospital - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Annual leave left untaken by hard-working staff at a Norfolk hospital trust totalled more than £3m, its director of finance has estimated. 

At the annual general meeting of the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on Wednesday evening, finance director Ed Taylor said: “We received additional specific funding to cover the costs of annual leave that was untaken by staff during the year.

“As you can imagine, there was a significant backlog of annual leave, as the staff worked tirelessly and were unable to take their usual holiday, and the cost of that is reflected in the accounts.”

Government funding of £2.2 million was required by the Gorleston-based trust to cover the cost of staff not taking their leave in 2020/21, but Mr Taylor clarified that this figure would have been in addition to a routine amount of annual leave which remained untaken within the trust’s policies and guidelines. 

He estimated therefore that the total value of unpaid annual leave would in fact have been in excess of £3m. 

You may also want to watch:

An additional £0.9 million in government funding was provided to cover overtime payments and other leave pay.

Penny Carpenter.. Pic: Norfolk Conservatves.

Penny Carpenter.. Pic: Norfolk Conservatves. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Norfolk County Council’s Conservative chairman Penny Carpenter asked whether staff were now taking their “well-earned” annual leave. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich
  2. 2 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
  3. 3 Chance to have your say over 4,000-home development
  1. 4 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
  2. 5 Teen opens American sweet shop in town
  3. 6 Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town in 2022
  4. 7 The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire
  5. 8 School bus drivers 'risked children's lives' with illegal long shifts
  6. 9 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
  7. 10 Farke hammers Tzolis for penalty antics in City defeat

The trust’s chief executive Anna Hills responded: “We have been encouraging our staff to take their annual leave over the summer and to work with their colleagues so that everybody has the opportunity to take some time off and to have some real downtime. 

She said staff had been doing so, and added: “Obviously [we have been] making sure that we can still maintain our services safely while staff do have some time off.” 

Anna Davidson, new chairman of the James Paget University Hospital NHS Trust board of directors. Pic

Anna Davidson, chair of the board of directors of the James Paget University Hospitals Trust - Credit: Submitted by JPUH

Looking back on the last year, the trust’s chair Anna Davidson said: “The global pandemic presented the NHS both nationally and locally with an unprecedented challenge, which affected not only our community and of course our patients, but also our staff on both the professional and personal level.”

Ms Davidson gave the board of directors’ “heartfelt” thanks to “every single member of staff, for their commitment and passion to deliver safe and effective care, whatever the circumstances.”

James Pagent University Hospital
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Person pulled from car as rain lashes region

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A12-Police-Road-Closed-Crash

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Huge concrete walled blast proof bunker on abandoned former airbase at RAF Watton

Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A nest of 'murder hornets' has been found at one Norfolk home.

Defra confirms insects found in Norfolk are not 'murder hornets'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon