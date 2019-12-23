Supercars upgrade Santa's sleigh for children's ward visit
PUBLISHED: 13:08 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 23 December 2019
Ian Thompson
Santa's sleigh received a supercar upgrade this Christmas for youngsters facing a hospital stay over the festive season.
A convoy of supercars delivered more than 100 gifts to the Gorleston-based James Paget Hospital's children's ward on Sunday.
Organised by Lowestoft-based tyre fitters Treadz and Waltons Garage, the convoy included Lamborghinis and Maseratis, among others.
You may also want to watch:
Ian Thompson, Treadz director, said: "A lot of people came together and we headed over to the hospital in convoy.
"The hospital had arranged a space for us to park just outside the ward so the children could come out and they loved the cars.
"There were some who were bedbound so we took a lot of presents onto the ward to hand out.
"The amount that our customers had donated was brilliant.
"The hospital were amazed with how many gifts we'd collected and said they'd go a long way within the ward in the next couple of days."