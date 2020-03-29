Search

Coronavirus patient dies at James Paget Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:42 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 29 March 2020

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

A coronavirus patient has died at the James Paget University Hospital, NHS England has confirmed.

This means that ten people confirmed to have the virus have now died in Norfolk.

According to new figures, a further 209 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 1,228.

The news comes as the James Paget’s respiratory A&E, designed to isolate patients displaying coronavirus symptoms, went live on Friday.

Signage has now been installed to direct suspected coronavirus patients to the “right” A&E, and so protect patients and staff.

According to the hospital, the new respiratory A&E unit is located on the south side of the complex in the Ambulatory Care unit.

It is part of a wider hospital “zoning” procedure which keeps coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients separate.

Green zones are being used for treating patients who do not have the virus and yellow for those who do.

